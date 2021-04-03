© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Begins Vaccinations Of People 18 And Older On Monday

By WMFE Staff
Published April 3, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT
Photo: Antonio Visalli
Photo: Antonio Visalli

On Monday, Florida residents 18 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Mike Jachles is a spokesperson for the Florida Emergency Management Division. He says 16 and 17 year old Florida residents are eligible at state sites like Hard Rock Stadium or Marlins Park. They need to bring proof of guardianship. "Whether it’s a birth certificate or whatever. They’ll have to sign a consent form for the administration of the injection and the screening form as well." Meanwhile, for now the FEMA-supported Miami Dade College walkup site is only taking people 18 and older. Check pharmacy websites for their eligibility guidelines.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsFloridaHealthVaccineGovernor Ron DeSantis
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details