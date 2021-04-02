© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 2, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for Georgia in its long-running dispute with Florida over water.

The court on Thursday rejected Florida’s claim that Georgia uses too much of the water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida says its neighbor’s overconsumption is to blame for the decimation of the state’s oyster industry. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that Florida failed to prove its case.

The justices dismissed Florida’s lawsuit, which had been before the court twice in the past three years. The case involved the Flint and Chattahoochee rivers in Georgia, which join to form the Apalachicola River at the Florida line.

Central Florida NewsFloridaSupreme CourtgeorgiaU.S. Supreme CourtEnvironment
