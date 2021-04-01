© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Salvation Army of Osceola County Will Open A One Day, Pop-Up Vaccine Site on Tuesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT
Photo: Aaron Sousa

The Florida Department of Health will be at the Salvation Army of Osceola County on Tuesday to distribute some 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. 

The shots will be available on a first-come, first served basis to anyone who meets the state requirements to get a vaccine. 

Anyone getting vaccinated must have a valid state ID. 

The Salvation Army Emergency Center in Kissimmee on Union Street will open up at 10 am to distribute the shots and will stay open until supplies run out. 

Across town in Orange County on the same day, the Salvation Army Orlando will open its vaccine clinic in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter off Lexington Ave. 

That clinic site run by Matrix Medical Clinic is open every Tuesday from 9 am until 7 pm or until vaccines are used up.

A drive thru food distribution run by local volunteers is also open at the site every Tuesday from 1 pm until 3 pm. No appointments are needed.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
