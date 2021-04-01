Families Can Visit With Julia From Sesame Street At SeaWorld Orlando Throughout April

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando will be able to meet Julia from Sesame Street at the park this April in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

Julia, a four year-old with bright red hair, who loves to draw and always has her favorite stuffed toy bunny named Fluffster, is also on the autism spectrum.

She joined Elmo, Big Bird and the gang on Sesame Street in 2017.

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando will be able to visit with Julia and take photos with her from a safe six feet of social distance starting Friday through April 30.

All visits with her will be outdoors and spaced out throughout the day.

SeaWorld Orlando is a certified Autism Center which means all employees receive training about how to optimize the park experience for visitors on the spectrum.

And the theme park offers a sensory planning guide that includes a list of quiet spaces throughout the park for breaks from the hustle and bustle of the rides.

Only two other parks in Central Florida, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove, have received this designation.