© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Agriculture Commissioner Fried Gets Her COVID-19 Shot at Florida A&M University

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
Photo: Nikki Fried
Photo: Nikki Fried

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried got her COVID-19 vaccine today at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. 

Fried was vaccinated on camera in front of the media. 

Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would also be vaccinated this week, but didn’t say where he would be getting the shot or if he would be inoculated on camera. 

According to the Florida Department of Health, nearly 6 million people have been vaccinated against the virus in Florida, with nearly 3.4 million plus completing the full two-dose series 

Starting on Monday, anyone 16 and up in the state will be eligible to get vaccinated. 

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details