Your coronavirus update for Wednesday: Overall deaths from COVID-19 exceed 34,000 in Florida
Just over 34,000 people -- residents and non-residents -- have died with COVID-19 in Florida. That includes 89 reported today.
Coronavirus deaths were trending downward in the state until about a week ago.
Data compiled by the New York Times shows the seven-day average has been rising since then.
Another 5,166 Florida residents have tested positive for the virus. And the seven-day average of new cases is up by 12% over the previous week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR.
Fewer than 3,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida..
And the state reports that nearly 5-point-9 million residents have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. Three-point-3 million are fully vaccinated.
Farmworkers, Commissioner Fried Ask Gov. DeSantis For More Vaccine Sites For Agricultural Workers
By Danielle Prieur, WMFE
At a roundtable hosted by Commissioner Nikki Fried today, Florida farmworkers called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to open more vaccine sites in the rural areas where they live and work.