Young Florida Residents Urged To Get COVID-19 Vaccines, And Have Patience

Next Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations open up to people age 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine. And 18 and older for the other shots.

Corey Frederick is an infectious diseases clinical pharmacist at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. He urges people not to fret if at first appointments are hard to make. "More supply is coming and by the summer we’re expected to be swimming in vaccines." If you feel unsure about getting vaccinated, he recommends speaking to a nurse, doctor or pharmacist rather than relying on social media. And when ready, to get the shot: "For the pandemic to end everybody has a role to play and everybody needs to do their part in getting vaccinated and helping protect our community." He says keep in mind the symptoms are not like the flu. The disease can have serious complications. It’s possible to have COVID-19 and not show any symptoms and still infect others.