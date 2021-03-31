© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Omar Payne joins growing list of players to leave Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 31, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Markus Spiske @markusspiske
Photo: Markus Spiske @markusspiske

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s rebuilding project continues to grow.

Forward Omar Payne entered the transfer portal Tuesday and became the fifth player to leave coach Mike White’s program since the end of the season.

Payne joined shooting guard Noah Locke, backup point guard Ques Glover and reserve forward Osayi Osifo in looking to play elsewhere next season.

Star point guard and leading scorer Tre Mann entered the NBA draft with plans of hiring an agent. That means Mann has no intention of returning to school for his junior season.

Central Florida NewsNCAAspring trainingbasketball
