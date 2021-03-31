More Charges Filed Against Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg

More charges have been filed against former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg. The charges include allegations Greenberg stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county to buy cryptocurrency.

Federal prosecutors say Greenberg set up a company called Government Blockchain Systems as part of a scheme to defraud the county.

The indictment alleges he used his position as tax collector to embezzle more than $400,000 from the county.

Prosecutors say he used funds from the tax collector’s office to buy cryptocurrency, operated a business that sold cryptocurrency mining machines for his own benefit, and bought items for himself like autographed Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan memorabilia.

The slate of new charges also includes allegations of bribery and wire fraud related to Greenberg’s applications for Small Business Administration loans under the CARES act.

Greenberg is already in jail awaiting trial on charges including child sex trafficking, identity theft and charges related to what was described as a smear campaign against a political opponent.

This week it was revealed that Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz is being investigated for possible sex trafficking, allegations that spun out of the investigation into Greenberg. Gaetz says the allegations are false.