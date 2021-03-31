Lake County Schools will offer Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and up starting Monday

Coronavirus vaccine eligibility opens up to all Floridians 16 and older next week, and Lake County Schools is not wasting any time.

Eligible students can start getting their first shot after school on Monday at Eustis High.

The school district and the Lake County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at different high schools next week.

Here’s the schedule: Eustis on Monday, South Lake and Leesburg on Tuesday, Lake Minneola on Wednesday, and Tavares High School on Thursday.

Cheryl Pawlak is excited about this "great opportunity." She has a 16-year-old daughter at Eustis High.

"My daughter’s hesitant about taking it," Pawlak said. "So we have some discussions to do. There’s so much misinformation out, all because of social media."

Pawlak read on the school website that vaccinations are starting Monday.

"It was like, Wow!" she said. "Yeh, that was quick."

All 16- and 17-year-old students will need to have a parent or guardian with them. The district is sending families a fact sheet on the vaccine along with a consent form.