Florida could shield universities from COVID-19 lawsuits

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 31, 2021 at 3:27 AM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida schools and universities that took precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could be protected from pandemic-related lawsuits.

A bill unanimously approved by the Senate Education Commission on Tuesday would shield colleges from lawsuits filed by parents and students seeking a refund of tuition because they were forced to take online courses.

Several lawsuits argue students were denied the full campus experience when activities and in-person instruction were halted.

The bill also would allow parents of students in kindergarten through fifth grade to ask schools to have their children repeat the grade for academic reasons.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
