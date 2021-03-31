© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Federal charges leveled against man in Everglades shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 31, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Aldric Rivat
Photo: Aldric Rivat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced charges against a Florida man who opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on officers inside Everglades National Park.

Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez on Tuesday said 37-year-old Drew Curtis Sikes of Palmetto Bay is charged with attempting to kill a U.S. officer and with a weapons crime.

A criminal complaint filed in Miami federal court says officers responded initially Sunday to a call about an altercation between Sikes and his wife in the park.

Authorities say Sikes then began firing the AK-47 at them, but eventually surrendered. Court records don't list a lawyer for him who could comment on his behalf.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEverglades shootinggunsgun violencemass shooting
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
