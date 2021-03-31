© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bundle Up, Florida: A Cold Front is On Its Way

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 31, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
Photo: Thandy Yung
A sharp cold front is about to make its way through the Sunshine State, delivering some of the coldest air in a couple of weeks.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says a few record lows are possible before the week concludes.

"Unlike the last few fronts, the air mass behind this front is coming directly from the Canadian Prairies. Temperatures will be anywhere from 15 to 25 degrees colder once the front goes through, which could be enough for record lows in Central and North Florida. A gradual moderating trend is likely over the weekend."

Ray says widespread low temperatures in the 40s are likely Friday and Saturday mornings. He says Lakeland and Daytona Beach appear to be on track to meet or fall below their records Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Central Florida Newscold frontstormsstorm
Danielle Prieur
