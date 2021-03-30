© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Daily Case Count Hits 5,000 Again

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT
Florida’s new case numbers are back over 5 thousand, after dipping down over the weekend. The state added 5,136 new cases according to figures released today.

The daily average of new cases is ticking up again according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

Florida is averaging 5,167 new cases per day in the last week. That’s a 15% jump from two weeks ago. 

More than 3.2 million people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide. 

Floridians 40 and up became eligible for vaccination this week, and all adults statewide will be able to sign up to get vaccinated beginning next week. 

Hospitalizations are below 3 thousand.  Some 2,927 people remained hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. 

More than 2 million people have tested positive and some 33,338 residents have died from COVID-19. 

