GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT
flanked-by-about-two-dozen-house-republicans-u-s-rep-matt-gaetz-r-fla-argues-that-all-gop-lawmakers-should-have-access-to-closed-door-depositions-in-the-impeachment-inquiry-committee-rules-dict
Getty Images
/
Flanked by about two dozen House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., argues that all GOP lawmakers should have access to closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry. Committee rules dictate that only those on the panels conducting the probe can attend.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, says he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Gaetz, who represents parts of central Florida, told Axios Tuesday that his lawyers were informed that he was the subject of an investigation “regarding sexual conduct with women” but that he was not a target of the probe.

He denied that he ever had a relationship with any underage girls and said the allegations against him were “as searing as they are false.”

His comments came shortly after The New York Times reported on the Justice Department investigation.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
