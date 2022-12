Florida added nearly 20,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.7 percent.

That’s good news, says economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, but the state has only regained a little more than half of the jobs lost when the pandemic struck.

Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that hiring will pick up as new stimulus funds flow and tourism accelerates.

