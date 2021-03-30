Feds: Proud Boys member arrested in Orange County, charged in Capitol breach

The husband of an Orange County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on federal charges tied to the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

Thirty-year-old Arthur Jackman was picked up early Tuesday morning on Econlockhatchee Trail northeast of Orlando.

He is charged in a federal complaint with obstructing an official proceeding and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

Federal authorities say Jackman acknowledges being a member of the Proud Boys since 2016, who joined to support Donald Trump.

Video shows him taking a selfie in the Senate gallery while making a hand gesture associated with white supremacy.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Jackman's wife, Deputy Sarah Jackman, was at work on January 6th.

Sheriff's officials say the FBI has told them there is no indication she had anything to do with the Capitol breach or any extremist organization.