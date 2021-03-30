© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feds: Proud Boys member arrested in Orange County, charged in Capitol breach

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 30, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
Federal authorities say Arthur Jackman, 30, took a selfie while making an "OK" gesture, which is associated with white supremacy, in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Image: USDOJ
Federal authorities say Arthur Jackman, 30, took a selfie while making an "OK" gesture, which is associated with white supremacy, in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Image: USDOJ

The husband of an Orange County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on federal charges tied to the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

Thirty-year-old Arthur Jackman was picked up early Tuesday morning on Econlockhatchee Trail northeast of Orlando.

He is charged in a federal complaint with obstructing an official proceeding and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

Federal authorities say Jackman acknowledges being a member of the Proud Boys since 2016, who joined to support Donald Trump.

Video shows him taking a selfie in the Senate gallery while making a hand gesture associated with white supremacy.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Jackman's wife, Deputy Sarah Jackman, was at work on January 6th.

Sheriff's officials say the FBI has told them there is no indication she had anything to do with the Capitol breach or any extremist organization.

Tags
Central Florida NewsCapitol riot
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details