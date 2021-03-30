© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney Guests Can Swipe Their iPhone, Apple Watch to Enter All Four Orlando Theme Parks Starting Today

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Theme Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Theme Parks Blog

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort can now swipe their iPhone or Apple Watch to enter all four Orlando theme parks. 

The new Disney MagicMobile option available on all iPhone and Apple watches is another touchless way to enter the parks. 

Guests can download a MagicMobile pass from The Disney Experience app, add it to their digital wallet, and then swipe their smart device at any access point to get in.

Parents can save multiple passes on the same device so that they can swipe themselves and young children into the parks at the same time.

Devices do not need to be woken up or unlocked to use the feature. 

Families can still purchase Disney MagicBands, colorful plastic wristbands, to access the parks.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details