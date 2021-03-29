All Floridians 40+ Can Get Vaccinated, Vaccine Passport Ban - Your Monday Update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign an executive order this week to block companies from using vaccine passports.

Members of the European Union are moving forward with plans for so-called vaccine passports. But DeSantis told reporters today that he would block companies from doing requiring customers to prove their vaccination status.

“It’s completely unacceptable for the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society," DeSantis said. “I think ultimately it would create problems in the state, it’s not necessary to do, so we will do some action this week and then we’ll also work with the legislature.”

Details about how the ban would be enforced weren’t immediately available.

DeSantis has largely kept Florida open since last summer, preventing local governments from enforcing mask mandates or shutting down businesses. Separately, DeSantis has also been pushing for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow cruise ships to operate again.



Vaccine eligibility opens to all Floridians over 40

By Abe Aboraya, WMFE News

All Floridians over the age of 40 can get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting today Monday - and all adults can get vaccinated starting next week.

Florida joins the growing list of states that have announced plans to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults before President Joe Biden’s deadline of May 1. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced all adults over the age of 40 can register to get vaccinated now. And starting next week, everyone who is eligible under the F-D-A’s emergency use authorization will be allowed to sign up.

That’s anyone over the age of 18 for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, and 16 and older Pfizer.

It comes as Florida added 3,641 cases on Monday. That's typical drop as testing numbers drop off over the weekend.

Florida has been averaging 5,094 cases per day in the last week. According to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR, that's a 12 percent increase from the week prior.

And Florida continues to lead the U.S. with the most cases of the U.K. variant more than 2,200 confirmed cases.

