Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
The Everglades. Photo: Roman Iakoubtchik, Flickr.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Everglades National Park says authorities arrested a man who fired a gun at park rangers unprovoked.

The park tweeted Sunday evening that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place.

They tweeted later that the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody. The park says no injuries were initially reported. Federal, state and local authorities responded to the park. People are asked to avoid the area.

The park's entrance and State Route 9336 are closed.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
