Love and basketball: UM's Howard faces his friend at FSU

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 28, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It’s not that Juwan Howard doesn’t love his old friend and mentor, Leonard Hamilton. It’s just that there’s a lot on the line this week.

The Sweet 16 game Sunday between Michigan and Florida State also sets up a coaching confrontation between student and mentor.

Howard and Hamilton struck up a strong friendship in 2000, when Howard was wrapping up his time with the Washington Wizards and Hamilton was coaching there.

When Howard got the job coaching his alma mater, who are top-seeded and into the second weekend for the fourth straight tournament, one of his first visits was to Hamilton. Good choice.

“Coach Ham,” as Howard calls him, is building something big at Florida State, which has reached this point for the third straight tournament and is seeded fourth.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
