Shug McGaughey's Greatest Honour leads Florida Derby field

Shug McGaughey just doesn’t take a horse to the Kentucky Derby for the sake of going.

He only goes when he believes there’s a serious chance to win.

Greatest Honour might be the next horse from McGaughey’s barn to earn that shot.

The Hall of Fame trainer will send Greatest Honour into Saturday’s Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida as the 6-5 morning-line favorite, and that could be the last stop between the son of Tapit and the Kentucky Derby in five weeks.