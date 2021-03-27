© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA gives all clear: Earth safe from asteroid for 100 years

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 27, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT
Photo: Nikola Jovanovic
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid.

The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of the asteroid Apophis smacking Earth in 2068.

That's the same 1,100-foot space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036.

NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago. But a potential 2068 collision still loomed. The asteroid is now officially off NASA's “risk list.”

