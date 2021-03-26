Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Vaccinations Top 3 Million As New Cases Increase

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

For the fourth day in a row, Florida added more than 5 thousand new COVID-19 cases.

The addition of 5,759 new cases brings Florida's tally to 2,033,179 cases overall. Some 33,116 residents have died from COVID-19.

The average of new daily cases is also ticking up according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

Florida averaged 4,759 new cases per day over the last week. That’s a 6% increase over the week before and a 3% increase compared to two weeks ago.

Vaccinations have passed the 3 million mark, with 3,004,403 people fully vaccinated statewide, and 2,470,806 receiving the first of two doses of the vaccine.

Hospitalizations remain below 3 thousand, with some 2,863 in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.