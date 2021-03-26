© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Numbers Are In: Orlando International Airport Was Still the Busiest Airport in January Despite Coronavirus Surge

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT
Photo: Lukas Souza
Photo: Lukas Souza

Orlando International Airport is still the busiest airport in Florida according to the latest January numbers, that’s despite the impact of the pandemic on travel. 

In January, domestic travel at the Orlando International Airport declined by 51 percent while international traffic dropped by 86 percent. 

That means that even with some 1,950,641 passengers using the airport, overall traffic was still reduced by 55 percent at the airport compared with the same time last year. 

The stark contrast between this January and last January was expected. January 2020 was the last strong month the airport had before the start of the pandemic. 

Even with fewer travelers using the airport in January, MCO was still the busiest airport in Florida. And Spring Break travel has already exceeded projections.

More than 452,000 people departed from the airport between March 17 through March 25 to fly to their Spring Break destinations.

As air travel surges at the airport, so have coronavirus cases among TSA officers. More than 200 have gotten sick with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details