The City of Orlando Is Still Firming up Its Fourth of July Plans

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 26, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
Photo: Shari Sirotnak

The City of Orlando hasn’t made any decisions about its Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations yet. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke about the city's Independence Day plans last night at the twice weekly coronavirus update. 

Dyer says last year’s celebration was a virtual event because of the pandemic. He says they'll have to make up their minds pretty soon one way or the other, as vendors need a substantial lead time in order to prepare.

“We have not made a decision on fireworks displays for Fourth of July.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13010_ORANGE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The neighboring City of DeBary says it will move ahead with its Fourth of July fireworks displays this year as vaccination rates have risen.

The Gemini Parks event usually attracts about 6,000 people every year.

While DeBary has gotten the green light for its festivities, Flagler Beach has canceled its Fourth of July parade and fireworks for the second year in a row.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
