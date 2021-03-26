© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Senate seeks to end Constitution Revision Commission

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 26, 2021 at 2:08 AM EDT
The Florida Capitol complex in Tallahassee is picturedMICHAEL RIVERA / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters would be asked to abolish a commission that recommends changes to the state constitution every 20 years under a bill passed by the Senate.

The chamber voted 27-12 on Thursday to place a measure on the 2022 ballot seeking to repeal the Constitution Revision Commission.

The commission placed seven items on the 2018 ballot. Voters approved all of them.

Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes said there would still be other ways to get proposed amendments on the ballot, including through citizen petition and by legislative action.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
