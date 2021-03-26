© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dr. Raul Pino Says He's Worried About Vaccine Hesitancy in the Younger Population As Eligibility Expands

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
Photo: Joshua Hoehne
The Director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says he’s concerned about vaccine hesitancy when it comes to younger people in their teens and twenties. 

Pino says he has a 21 year old and a 28 year old. He says there is some hesitancy in younger people but for different reasons than in the older population. 

He says it’s quite simple: they might be afraid to get vaccinated. 

“So the role of the parents to encourage their kids to get vaccinated is going to be important. We are counting on parents to guide the younger segment of the population to get vaccinated and to get vaccinated quick.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13011_ORANGE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Florida residents 18 and up can get the vaccine starting April 5.

Anyone 40 and up can get vaccinated starting on Monday, March 29.

