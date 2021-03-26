© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Did You Find A Rocket Part? New Bill Strengthens Protections For Spaceflight Hardware Owners

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT
Fisherman Dave Stokes poses with SpaceX parachutes and hardware he recovered off the coast of Daytona Beach. Photo: Sea Lover Fishing / YouTube
Fisherman Dave Stokes poses with SpaceX parachutes and hardware he recovered off the coast of Daytona Beach. Photo: Sea Lover Fishing / YouTube

A bill is heading to the floor of the Florida house, aimed at protecting ownership of rocket parts that might fall from the sky.

The House bill filed by Merritt Island Republican representative Tyler Sirois protects pieces of commercial rocket hardware, ensuring private companies remain the owner of any pieces that might be recovered by private citizens.

As companies focus on reusability, some of these rocket parts like parachutes and nose cones fall into the ocean. Last year, a fisherman recovered SpaceX’s parachutes and capsule hardware off the coast of Daytona Beach.

“As Florida continues to lead the nation in commercial aerospace, our laws need to evolve with the growing and unique demands of this industry,” said Sirois. “The recovery of spaceflight debris is an increasingly common issue in Florida. The return of these materials is necessary to evaluate vehicle safety and performance.”

The bill strengthens legal protections of the company’s ownership of the items like parachutes, hatches and fairings. The law would require anyone who finds spaceflight hardware to contact law enforcement.

The proposed legislation makes attempting to sell or misrepresent ownership of the hardware a crime. and gives law enforcement the authority to recover missing hardware.

A companion bill in the Senate, sponsored by Republican state Senator Tom Wright of New Smyrna Beach, has one more committee stop before heading to the floor. “This legislation is yet another demonstration of Florida’s commitment to the commercial aerospace industry,” said Sirois.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details