2 kids rescued a mile off Florida's Atlantic Coast

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 26, 2021 at 2:10 AM EDT
Photo: Matt Hardy
Photo: Matt Hardy

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two kids were rescued off Florida’s Atlantic Coast after being swept more than a mile out to sea.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the swimmers were spotted clinging to a paddleboard Tuesday afternoon about 1.2 miles from the coast of Brevard County.

Strong winds were pushing the kids further out to sea as they fought three-to-five-foot waves.

Officials say a helicopter from nearby Kennedy Space Center responded to the scene as an FWC boat crew pulled the young swimmers from the water. The juveniles, whose ages weren’t reported, were medically assessed and returned safely to their family.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
