Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: COVID Case Count Ticks Up

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida’s daily COVID-19 case numbers ticked up again today, with an additional 5,803 cases reported.

An additional 107 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll for Florida residents to 32,957.

The average of new cases appears to be creeping up again, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

Florida is averaging 4,662 new cases per day in the last week: a 4% increase on the previous week and a 3% decrease on the two weeks prior.

Some 2,027,429 people have been infected with COVID-19 statewide.





With vaccines becoming more widely available, 2,919,263 Floridians are now fully vaccinated, and 2,427,208 have received the first of two doses of a vaccine.

Hospitalizations continue to fall, with 2,805 people in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.