© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uber Offering Free Two-Way Rides To Vaccine Sites For Miami-Dade Teachers Union Members

By WMFE Staff
Published March 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT
Photo: Dan Gold
Photo: Dan Gold

Up to 1,000 Miami-Dade County educators and school staff can get free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites.  The ride-sharing app Uber has committed to providing 10 million free or discounted rides to help people get vaccinated. Up to a thousand of those free two-way rides will be for members of the union that represents public school employees in Miami-Dade United Teachers of Dade. The announcement comes as Florida plans to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 18 and up starting April 5th. The free Uber rides will be available through the end of September, UTD members can get promo codes by contacting their union representatives.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details