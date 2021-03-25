Uber Offering Free Two-Way Rides To Vaccine Sites For Miami-Dade Teachers Union Members

Up to 1,000 Miami-Dade County educators and school staff can get free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites. The ride-sharing app Uber has committed to providing 10 million free or discounted rides to help people get vaccinated. Up to a thousand of those free two-way rides will be for members of the union that represents public school employees in Miami-Dade United Teachers of Dade. The announcement comes as Florida plans to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 18 and up starting April 5th. The free Uber rides will be available through the end of September, UTD members can get promo codes by contacting their union representatives.