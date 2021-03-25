© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Salvation Army Orlando Will Open a Pop-Up Vaccine Site This Saturday

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 25, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
Photo: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Orlando will open a pop-up vaccination site this Saturday.

The Salvation Army Orlando and the Florida Department of Health have partnered up to offer 250 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the site on Saturday. 

Anyone who is 50 years old and up, extremely medically vulnerable, a health care worker, or a long-term care resident or staff member can get a shot.

Shots will be distributed in the health department’s mobile bus in the parking lot between the Women and Children’s and Men’s Shelter from 8 am until 7 pm.

Vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis. 

Starting on Monday, all Floridians 40 and up will be eligible to get vaccinated at any site in the state. By April 5, anyone 18 years old and up will be able to get inoculated.

