Florida Senate resolution condemns white supremacy

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 25, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Priscilla du Preez
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism was unanimously approved by a Florida Senate committee.

The resolution approved Wednesday rejects and condemns hateful expressions of intolerance and says they contradict the values of Floridians and Americans.

It also cites a rise in hate crimes and recent violent events. Resolutions are messages sent by legislative chambers and do not become law.

They don’t have to be approved by the governor. Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones’s resolution has two more committee stops before being considered by the full Senate.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
