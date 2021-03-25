Florida Senate resolution condemns white supremacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism was unanimously approved by a Florida Senate committee.

The resolution approved Wednesday rejects and condemns hateful expressions of intolerance and says they contradict the values of Floridians and Americans.

It also cites a rise in hate crimes and recent violent events. Resolutions are messages sent by legislative chambers and do not become law.

They don’t have to be approved by the governor. Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones’s resolution has two more committee stops before being considered by the full Senate.