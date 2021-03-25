Florida bill seeks to better plan for future pandemics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A House committee approved a bill to better prepare for public health emergencies.

The legislation the House Pandemics & Public Health Emergencies Committee approved Wednesday on a 14-4 vote would ensure the state is well-stocked with personal protective equipment and allow the governor more flexibility in spending state money to deal with a crisis.

It also addresses how deaths are reported, would allow the Legislature to override a governor’s executive orders and seeks to better inform the public on emergency orders.

But the four Democrats who opposed the bill took issue with provisions that limit emergency orders issued by local governments.