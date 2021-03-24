Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Daily Cases Hit 5,000 Again

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

For the second day in a row, Florida added more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Cases had been trending down at the start of the week.

With the addition of 5,190 new cases, Florida's case count stands at 2,021,656. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32,850 residents.

Florida is averaging 4,584 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 1% increase compared to last week and 7% decrease compared to the two weeks prior.

Some 2,853,667 people have completed a series of vaccine, and 2,351,572 have received the first of two doses of a vaccine.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 2,883 people were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.