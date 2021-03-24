© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Daily Cases Hit 5,000 Again

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
Image: Florida Department of Health
Image: Florida Department of Health

For the second day in a row, Florida added more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases. 

Cases had been trending down at the start of the week. 

With the addition of 5,190 new cases, Florida's case count stands at 2,021,656. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32,850 residents. 

Florida is averaging 4,584 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

That’s a 1% increase compared to last week and 7% decrease compared to the two weeks prior. 

Some 2,853,667 people have completed a series of vaccine, and 2,351,572 have received the first of two doses of a vaccine. 

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 2,883 people were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. 

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida NewsHealth
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details