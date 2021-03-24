© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Want To Enter Disney World In A Different Way? Try Facial Recognition

By Talia Blake
Published March 24, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

If you plan to visit Magic Kingdom in the next 30 days, you could test out a brand new way to enter the park -- facial recognition.

As Disney shifts to more touchless experiences, they’re latest addition will allow guests to capture an image of their face that is converted into a unique number. That number is your ticket into the park. 

Participation is optional. To volunteer, arrive with a Disney Park Pass reservation and valid theme park admission.

Enter the designated testing lane.

Remove any sunglasses, hats, or other accessories off your face. 

Face toward the camera and place your ticket or MagicBand close to the scanner to take the picture. 

Guest can test out the new technology through April 23. 

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details