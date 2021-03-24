© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Orlando Community Mourns the Death of Fallen OPD Officer Kevin Valencia at Funeral

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 24, 2021
kevin-valencia-4

City and state leaders joined law enforcement officials in paying tribute to fallen Orlando Police officer Kevin Valencia today. Valencia passed away on March 15, two years after he was critically injured by a suspect.


Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings attended the funeral at First Baptist Church in Orlando.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon pledged the city’s lifelong support for Valencia’s widow Meghan and their two sons Kaleb and Kolton.

“Meghan, no words or actions will ever lessen the pain and difficulties you have endured since June 10. Or replace the loss you have suffered. However, I hope it brings you comfort knowing that your husband served with courage, pride and commitment.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/clip-13002.wav"][/audio]

Valencia's mother Karen Kinman Chambers said Valencia’s legacy is his family.

“I do believe though that his greatest accomplishment is his family, Meghan, Kolton and Kaleb.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13003_VALENCIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Valencia’s widow Meghan said she already sees her husband in her two boys.

“But that resilience, that determination and that strength were just some of the things that I loved most about him. And one of the wonderful, just some of the wonderful characteristics, that he bestowed on our children.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13004_VALENCIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Valencia was critically injured responding to a domestic violence call in 2018. The gunman shot and killed four children between the ages of 1 and 12 before fatally shooting himself.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
