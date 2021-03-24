© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Miami Heat Offers Vaccinated-Only Seating For Home Games

By WMFE Staff
Published March 24, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT
Photo: Miami Heat

Fans of the Miami Heat who are fully vaccinated will have their own seating at the team's home games this season.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that so-called “vaccinated-only” seating will be offered at the American Airlines Arena starting on April 1st. Fully-vaccinated ticket-holders will need to show proof of their COVID-19 inoculation. It must be dated at least two weeks prior to the game date. The Heat has blocked off two sections in the lower levels for that purpose.

