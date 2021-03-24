Miami-area university to return to pre-pandemic scheduling

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University plans to return to pre-pandemic scheduling, starting in the summer session.

Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth Furton announced the change in an email to the school's faculty and students.

Since the global pandemic began, the Miami-based university has held classes either online or with social distancing measures in place.

He added that if necessary, the school would rescind its on-campus plans. Starting this summer, the university will schedule all courses on the three modalities it used before the pandemic: fully online, fully in person, and hybrid, which is a mix of online and in person.