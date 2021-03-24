© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Miami-area university to return to pre-pandemic scheduling

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 24, 2021 at 3:21 AM EDT
Photo: FIU
Photo: FIU

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University plans to return to pre-pandemic scheduling, starting in the summer session.

Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth Furton announced the change in an email to the school's faculty and students.

Since the global pandemic began, the Miami-based university has held classes either online or with social distancing measures in place.

He added that if necessary, the school would rescind its on-campus plans. Starting this summer, the university will schedule all courses on the three modalities it used before the pandemic: fully online, fully in person, and hybrid, which is a mix of online and in person.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
