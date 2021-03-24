© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Democratic Sen. Bracy hints at run for Florida governor

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 24, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
State Sen. Randolph Bracy addresses the media outside Orlando City Hall as commissioner Regina Hill looks on, Monday August 17th, 2020. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic State Sen. Randolph Bracy is strongly hinting that he'll consider a run for Florida governor.

Bracy released a campaign-style video Tuesday discussing issues facing the state.

He says the state needs to change course and elect a governor who will work with both parties. In the video, he says, “That's what I want to do.”

But in a telephone interview, he said he isn't announcing a run to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Instead, he says he wants to be part of the discussion of who the best Democrat will be to face him in 2022.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
