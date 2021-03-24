Democratic Sen. Bracy hints at run for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic State Sen. Randolph Bracy is strongly hinting that he'll consider a run for Florida governor.

Bracy released a campaign-style video Tuesday discussing issues facing the state.

He says the state needs to change course and elect a governor who will work with both parties. In the video, he says, “That's what I want to do.”

But in a telephone interview, he said he isn't announcing a run to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Instead, he says he wants to be part of the discussion of who the best Democrat will be to face him in 2022.