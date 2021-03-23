Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries, Tyson Drop off 15,000 Pounds of Food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

The two semi-tractor trailers of food was dropped off at the Orlando food bank today.

Director of Philanthropy Dan Samuels says that equates to about 12,500 meals out in the community.

“We rely on donations like this, donations from food providers and partners in the grocery industry in order to serve the community. I mean truly about 70 percent of the food that we put out into the community is donated food products. So we rely on gifts like this today in order to do what we do to serve those in need.”

Samuels says every day volunteers pick up unused food products from Walmart and other big box stores, sort through them and distribute these items to the community.

He estimates in the last year alone, about 40 percent of the people in Central Florida using Second Harvest are doing so for the first time, which is why this gift is so important.

“And so they chose us right here in Central Florida because they know just how dramatic the need is here right here in this community, a community that we know is so reliant on tourism for our economy to be stable.”

Samuels says the food bank distributes some 300,000 meals every single day in the area.

