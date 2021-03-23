© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Community Holds Vigil for Atlanta Shooting Victims, Calls on End to Anti-Asian Hate

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

Students and faculty gathered on the UCF campus tonight to call for change during a vigil honoring the eight lives lost in the Atlanta shooting last week.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fso-_EvWowA[/embed]

AAPI community members, allies, and local leaders called on an end to anti-Asian discrimination and violence at the “Moving Mountains: Stop Asian Hate” vigil. 

Among them was Mimi Chan, instructor and owner of Walum Kung Fu & Tai Chi Temple in Orlando. Chan read a statement on behalf of AAPI leaders in Orlando.

[caption id="attachment_176833" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Minnie-400x300.jpg

Photo: Mimi Chan[/caption]

She says she wants to spotlight the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian women like herself, and tell people how to support the movement for change.

“Speaking up. Not standing by and being silent and complicit but actually being an active member of the Asian American community but also as allies.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/clip-13010.wav"][/audio]

Thali Sugisawa of Orlando’s FusionFest says she came out to speak up against violence targeting Asian women - not just for herself, but for her ten year old daughter. 

[caption id="attachment_176834" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Thali-400x300.jpg

Photo: Thali Sugisawa[/caption]

Sugisawa says she wants to teach her daughter that change comes from within, from how we treat ourselves and our friends. But it also comes from fighting for it.

“But also it comes from pushing. So sometimes we need to be loud. And very loud and very public.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13011_AAPI_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Six out of the eight people murdered in last week’s shooting were women from the AAPI community. 

A virtual vigil for the victims will be held on Thursday at 6 pm by Peer Support Space.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details