Miami's South Beach confronts disastrous spring break

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 23, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT
Photo: Brian Yurasits
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s famed South Beach is desperately seeking a new image.

Amid another out-of-control spring break, officials say it may be time to change the hip neighborhood’s vibe as a law-breaking, party-all-night oasis.

On Saturday, officials enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after street parties devolved into fights, stampedes and destruction of property.

Some city officials said they should have taken more stringent measures earlier instead of reacting in the middle of the chaos.

Tourists, meanwhile, say the curfew has put a huge damper on the vacations they had been looking forward to and for which they paid good money.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
