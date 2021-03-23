Florida bill would let victims track rape kit processing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could create a database of rape test kits that will let victims see the progress made in processing the evidence.

A House committee unanimously approved a bill Monday that would require the tracking system.

The vote came after powerful testimony from a 1988 rape victim who only found out last November that her attacker was a serial rapist serving two life sentences.

The forensic exam taken immediately after her attack went unprocessed. She said her attacker has been incarcerated for most of the 32 years that she feared he would harm her again.