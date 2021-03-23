© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida bill would let victims track rape kit processing

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 23, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT
Photo: Maha Pau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could create a database of rape test kits that will let victims see the progress made in processing the evidence.

A House committee unanimously approved a bill Monday that would require the tracking system.

The vote came after powerful testimony from a 1988 rape victim who only found out last November that her attacker was a serial rapist serving two life sentences.

The forensic exam taken immediately after her attack went unprocessed. She said her attacker has been incarcerated for most of the 32 years that she feared he would harm her again.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
