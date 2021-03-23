Fishkind Conversations: Medicaid Expansion Would Benefit Florida's Coffers As Well As Its People

The $1.9 trillion-dollar America Rescue Plan – or ARP – has new incentives for states to expand their Medicaid programs. The federal government will pay nearly 100 percent of the expansion cost for two years, then 90 percent ever year, providing health insurance for 800,000 Floridians who now have none.

Governor Ron DeSantis and state Republican leaders remain opposed, but economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that Medicaid expansion would boost Florida’s economy.

