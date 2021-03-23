© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
COMIC: How One Math Teacher Broke Through To Her Virtual Students

By LA Johnson
Published March 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
LA Johnson, NPR

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 1

Jessica Peacock — on what success has meant for her while teaching virtually during the pandemic

Sixth-grade math, Raleigh, N.C.

comic-594x743.jpg

comic-2-594x743.jpg

comic-3-594x743.jpg

comic-4-594x743.jpg

comic-5-594x743.jpg

comic-6-594x743.jpg

comic-7-594x743.jpg

comic-8-594x743.jpg

comic-9-594x743.jpg

comic-10-594x743.jpg

