Celebrating Five Years Of WMFE's Space Exploration Podcast

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT
exj7lahxmai980p

This podcast and radio show is celebrating its five year anniversary. We’ve covered so many interesting stories of space exploration over the past half decade -- from interplanetary probes to human launches, stories about the people heading to space and the big ideas to take humans farther into the cosmos than ever before.

To celebrate this milestone event we invited frequent guests for a virtual conversation last week -- Charlie Bolden, a former NASA administrator under President Obama and retired astronaut, and Nicole Stott, a retired astronaut who spent more than 100 days in space.
WATCH: Bolden & Stott join WMFE's Brendan Byrne to celebrate AWTY's five year anniversary (YouTube)

We looked back on the past five years of space exploration and previewed what’s to come with a focus on creating a diverse and equitable future for space exploration.

SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
