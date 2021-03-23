© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best Foot Forward, Local Police and Sheriff's Departments Hold Crosswalk Enforcement Operations During Spring Break

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
Photo: Roni Wood, Yameli Hershelman
Photo: Roni Wood, Yameli Hershelman

Best Foot Forward partnered with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando and Casselberry Police Departments today to ticket drivers not following the pedestrian yield law.

Spring Break, Daylight Savings Time and people returning to work and school after getting the vaccine all pose an increased threat to bikers and walkers. 

Drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians in crosswalks in Florida can get a $164 dollar ticket and three points on their license. 

Best Foot Forward volunteer Roni Wood was at Michigan and Cayman St where officers were passing out tickets to people who buzzed past pedestrians in the crosswalk. 

Wood survived being hit by a car walking her bike across the street only five minutes from where she’s now helping to run the crosswalk enforcement. 

“A driver did a right on red. Without looking the direction he was turning. He was looking left to make a right hand turn. And he struck me in the crosswalk.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13001-clip-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Wood says she was in a wheelchair for three months and it took her a full year to learn how to walk again after being hit. 

City of Orlando Transportation Department employee Yameli Hershelman says local governments are working to expand roads and improve signage to make roads safer. 

Hershelman says that’s crucial as the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area continues to rank first in the country for the most dangerous area for pedestrians.

“We need to make sure that everything is code complaint, ADA compliant and that we’re providing whatever it takes to make sure all the citizens are safe.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13002_CROSSWALK_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Operations will continue in these areas tomorrow.

For more information on Best Foot Forward,click here.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details