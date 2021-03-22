© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: More Than 2.7 Million Fully Vaccinated As Total Cases Pass 2 Million

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
Florida added 2,979 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Monday. 

In total 2,011,211 people have been infected with Coronavirus statewide. Florida passed the 2-million case mark last week. Some 32,779 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

The daily average of new cases continues to decline. Florida is averaging 4,506 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. 

That’s a 1% decrease over the week prior, and a 12% decrease from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations are falling, with 2,896 people in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday morning. 

Some 2,740,267 people in Florida have completed a series of the coronavirus vaccine and an additional 2,214,997 have received the first of two doses of vaccine. 

